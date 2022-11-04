Healthy lifestyle is the key to our overall good health. And food has a major role to play in maintaining healthy lifestyle. Right kind of food, consumed at the right hour of the day, helps us go a longer way. Now this brings up the question - what do we mean by right kind of food? As per experts, healthy food is referred to the food ingredients that load you up with essential nutrients to benefit overall health. Hence, when we put together a meal, it is important to keep in mind that the platter has a balance of protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals et al. Another such important nutrient is polyphenol. According to The American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, it is a healthy compound easily found in plant-based foods and offers various health benefits. It helps boost digestion, regulates metabolism and is also known to maintain heart health, manage diabetes and more. "The health effects of polyphenols depend on the amount consumed and on their bio-availability," the journal states.





Considering the benefits of the compound polyphenol, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra curated a list of food ingredients that may help you load up on the nutrient and maintain healthy gut. She took to Instagram to share, "Polyphenols are beneficial compounds (found in many plant foods) that can be grouped into flavonoids, phenolic acid, polyphenolic amides, and other polyphenols. They may improve digestion, brain function, and blood sugar levels, as well as protect against blood clots, heart disease, and certain cancers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb) Here Are 5 Food Ingredients That May Help You Load Up On Polyphenols: 1. Apples: It is rightly stated, "An apple a day helps you keep the doctor away". Alongside several healthy nutrients, apple also loads you up on adequate amount of polyphenols to boost overall health. "In fact, apples contain all categories of polyphenols plus vitamin C for a powerful antioxidant boost," the nutritionist stated. 2. Onions: "Onions are high in polyphenol compounds such as quercetin, sulphur compounds, alcohol propyl di-sulphide and prebiotic compounds, which give gut health a boost," Lovneet Batra further explained.



3. Almonds: Health benefits of almonds need no separate introduction. The nut is a storehouse of several healthy nutrients that help boost gut health, immunity, bone health, skin and hair and more. Lovneet Batra added almonds are a strong source of polyphenols too that are in almonds that are "concentrated in the skins". 4. Broccoli: Broccoli has great potential as a functional food because of its high content of bioactive compounds. "Polyphenols are to a great extent responsible for the high antioxidant activity of broccoli," the experts explained. 5. Turmeric: Turmeric has been a part of traditional medical practice since ages. It is loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and other compounds that are known to flush out toxins and fight inflammation in the body. It is also known to have a compound called curcumin, which is a flavonoid polyphenol. "Turmeric polyphenols have a role in strong bone, blood clothing, muscle contraction and relaxation, and reducing blood pressure," Lovneet Batra added.



Now that you got to know about the food ingredients enriched with polyphenols, we suggest, include them in your diet and enjoy a healthy gut and promote overall well-being. But, always remember to consult an expert before making any change in your lifestyle.



Eat healthy, stay fit!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



