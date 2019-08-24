Weight Loss: This 3-Ingredient Protein-Rich Chaat May Help You Lose Kilos

Paneer and roasted chana both are rich in protein

Weight loss is not just about salads and boring greens. If you're on your way to weight loss journey, it's time you get over the notion that all bland foods would help you in losing those extra kilos. You can stay fit and maintain a sound health without compromising on your taste buds. How, you ask? Just have a look around your kitchen pantry and you'll see plethora of Indian kitchen ingredients. Out of those, just bring to your rescue three basic ones and you'll have a weight-loss-friendly chaat ready. And guess what, this weight-loss-friendly chaat is quite pleasing to the palate as well. The three ingredients are- cottage cheese (paneer), roasted chana and chaat masala.





(Also Read: On A Diet? 5 Healthy Protein-Rich Paneer Snacks You Can Try)





Paneer is quite dense in protein content





This chaat can be made in a jiffy and you can even carry it to your workplace. Since both paneer and roasted chana are brimming with protein content, this chaat delight is sure to keep you full for long as protein tends to induce a feeling of fullness, which would make you avoid untimely hunger pangs, further keeping unnecessary calorie intake at bay.

Here's How You Can Make A Delectable Weight-Loss-Friendly Chaat At Home:

Ingredients Required:





Paneer or cottage cheese: 200 grams

Roasted Chana - 50-60 grams

Chaat Masala - 2 tbsp





Method:





To begin with, take a bowl and crumble the paneer in it using your hands or a fork.

Then add roasted chanas in the bowl and give a nice stir.

Sprinkle chaat masala over the paneer mixture and stir evenly so that the masala gets coated properly.





Note: To make this chaat fibre-dense, you may as well add seasonal vegetables of your choice. The wholesome chaat will be a complete nutritional powerhouse and will supply your body with required antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.





So go ahead and make yourself a bowlful of this protein-rich delight to get rid of those extra kilos. If you know of more such recipes to lose weight, do share with us in the comments section below.







