Healthy Pasta Recipe: Pasta Primavera With Lots Of Veggies Is Perfect For Weight Loss Diet

We always associate cheesy pasta with unhealthy food. You can pin down the blame on the oodles of cheese, cream and butter that is mostly used in the preparation of this Italian dish. White sauce pasta has too much of these, while red sauce may have it in less quantity, but still cannot be termed fat-free. What if we tell you that there is a popular pasta variation that is considered healthy as well? Pasta Primavera is just the perfect dish for you, if you want something healthier for your family, or if you are on a weight loss diet.





The word 'primavera' translates to 'springtime' in Italian. Pasta Primavera is essentially a melting pot of bright spring vegetables that add loads of flavours, colour and texture to the dish. However, Primavera is not limited to spring season, it can be made any time of the year as long as you use fresh seasonal vegetables of different varieties. Carrots, peas, broccoli, peas, beans, mushrooms - you can choose from a host of nutrient-rich veggies to bring vibrance to this pasta dish.



Usually, a bit of parmesan cheese is sprinkled on the top of the finally cooked pasta, but you can choose to skip it entirely. Also remember to use small, veggie-sized pasta shapes like penne, fusilli or macaroni. A dash of lemon juice rounds off the meal with its zestful freshness.





Pasta Primavera Recipe:



Click here for the complete recipe of pasta primavera.







