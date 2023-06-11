When it comes to potato-based snacks, there is no dearth of options. From classics like fries and wedges to innovative cutlets and various croquettes, potatoes feature in nearly every foodie's dreams. If you're looking for a different kind of snack made using potatoes, we have an amazing recipe for you. Bonus: it also uses cheese, bell peppers and some nice seasonings. Wondering what it is? It is something known as stuffed capsicum rings. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? This impressive delicacy is the perfect choice for a tea-time treat or a party appetiser. Find out more below.

What Are Stuffed Capsicum Rings?

These rings take stuffed capsicums to the next level. Photo Credit: iStock

Stuffed capsicum rings are made by filling thick rings of bell peppers with a special spiced mixture. The stuffing is usually potato based. Other veggies generally added include onion, corn, chillies, coriander, parsley, etc. To keep things simple, the recipe below uses only a few of these. You can use classic Indian spices like cumin, turmeric, garam masala, etc. to flavour the filling. However, we have gone a different way and used mixed herbs to make a unique snack. We have also added cheese to make it extra indulgent.

How To Make Stuffed Capsicum Rings At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Bell Pepper Rings Stuffed With Potato

You need to slice and de-seed the bell peppers before stuffing them.

Wash capsicums and cut them in half. Remove the seeds and slice them into thick rings. Allow the rings to dry on absorbent paper. Next, start preparing the filling. Boil potatoes and mash them thoroughly. Mix them with boiled corn, grated cheese, green chillies, parsley, chilli flakes and selected herbs. Add corn flour, salt and butter. Mix well.





Stuff the mixture inside the rings and gently press them into breadcrumbs on both sides. Refrigerate the stuffed rings for around 5-10 minutes, so that they become firmer. Pan-fry the rings in olive oil until golden brown on both sides. Pair with ketchup or chilli sauce.





Tips To Remember While Making Stuffed Capsicum Rings:

You can use any colour of capsicum, but the green ones are preferable for this filling.

Choose small, firm capsicums only. If they are too big, it will be difficult to keep the stuffing intact.

Ensure that your filling is more or less dry before stuffing them into the rings. This is why we have added cornflour to the potato mixture.

The breadcrumbs are optional, but they can help prevent the rings from sticking to the pan. Since they are delicate snacks, one has to be extra careful while handling them.

Try making this yummy snack soon and let us know how you like it!

