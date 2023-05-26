The thyroid gland, often overlooked yet crucial, plays a vital role in our body. Shaped like a butterfly, this gland secretes hormones that regulate essential functions such as food metabolism, weight management, sleep patterns, mood stability, and mental well-being, including anxiety and depression. Giving attention to specific foods and nutrients like iodine, protein, and healthy fats promotes optimal thyroid function. Lovneet Batra suggests that incorporating certain herbs into one's diet can support thyroid health. Adding a touch of fresh or dried herbs to a dish not only enhances its flavors but also provides added health benefits. Here are some herbs that have the potential to improve thyroid function:

Also Read: Eating These Nutritionist-Approved Foods Before Bed May Help Manage Thyroid

Here Are 5 Nutrionist-Approved Herbs To Boost Thyroid Health:

1. Ashwagandha

This nutritional herb contains alkaloids, steroidal, and saponin chemicals, which are essential for active hormonal pathways in the system. It involves increasing the production of the T4 hormone with the help of the conversion of T4 to T3.

2. Ginger Root

Ginger has numerous health benefits. And it can even help relieve persistent hypothyroid symptoms. Ginger also has other beneficial effects in terms of weight reduction and regulation of the FBS and lipid profiles in hypothyroid patients.

3. Moringa

Moringa oleifera also regulates the production of thyroxine and triiodothyronine due to the "presence of polyphenols in addition to thiocyanate and also promotes good metabolism."

Also Read: Benefits Of Moringa Leaves And Ways To Incorporate Into Your Daily Diet

4. Black Cumin Seeds (Nigella)

Black cumin seeds are a great way to boost thryoid health. “It decreases inflammation, helps to reduce TSH and anti-TPO antibodies, and raises T3,” Lovneet Batra adds.

5. Sage

Sage contains rosmarinic acid, which inhibits immunoglobulin effects on the thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor and also decreases the peripheral conversion of T3.

6. Licorice

Licorice, as per the nutritionist, assists in protecting the thyroid gland from oxidative damage and helps to lower levels of cortisol (which inhibits the secretion of TSH, the thyroid-stimulating hormone, from the pituitary gland).

7. Lemon Balm

This herb is effective in "blocking TSH binding to the receptor by acting on the hormones and receptor itself." Lemon balm, which also contains a large amount of rosimarinic acid, acts by inhibiting cyclic AMP production by stimulating the TSH receptor. The nutritionist mentions that rosmarinic acid usually affects IgG antibodies.