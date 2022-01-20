Imagine this - you are standing in front of the kitchen pantry and are clueless what to cook! You have a bunch of odd vegetables lying in front of you with no idea how to create a main dish out of it; sounds familiar, right? It may either be the lack of ideas or the lack of ingredients; on some days, we just don't know how to work with what we have in hand. Take capsicum, for instance - a common garnishing for homemade pizzas and pasta, this peppery vegetable otherwise remains ignored at the back of your fridge. Although capsicums come with a unique sweet and spicy flavour profile, they are never the first choice when making curries or side dishes for rice or roti, right? Turns out, we can create equally delicious lunch and dinner recipes with the humble capsicum that is sure to leave you pleased. Bharwan capsicum is one of those juicy and scrumptious recipes that can instantly amp up your dinner game. But, what we have here today is not just a regular dish; it is in fact, a delicious Tandoori Bharwan Capsicum recipe.

Bharwan capsicum is an easy and delish dish

As soon as we hear the word 'tandoori', we are instantly reminded of the drool-worthy smoky and charred flavours of Tandoori chicken or tandoori roti that make these dishes such a hit, right? Well, it turns out the tandoor method works its magic with the otherwise plain bharwan capsicum too! And if you are planning on making tandoori bharwan capsicum but are worried about not having a tandoor or grill at home, fret not; you can get almost the same effects by dry roasting the capsicum in a non-stick pan. For that extra hint of tandoori aroma, you may place coal in the pan and close the lid for the magic to happen. The tandoori bharwan capsicum is crunchy and charred on the outside and has a melt-in-the-mouth texture on the inside. Serve it as a vegetarian party snack or along soft phulkas, either way it is sure to win hearts. Here is an easy recipe for tandoori bharwan capsicum.

How To Make Tandoori Bharwan Capsicum l Tandoori Bharwan Capsicum Recipe:

Cut capsicum in half and deseed it. Apply a spoonful of oil and some salt and let it sit. Meanwhile, prepare the filling in another pan. Heat oil and add ginger-garlic paste, onions, mashed potatoes and paneer. You may toss in other vegetables of your choice too. Add peanuts or cashews for some extra crunch. Mix until well incorporated and take off the heat. Dab the capsicum dry and fill in the hollow part. Stuff the filling properly without leaving any space for air. Once filled, heat a non-stick pan and add just a drizzle of oil. Place the capsicum and cook on both sides for not more than 2-3 minutes. Once the outside is charred, take off the heat and serve immediately.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Tandoori Bharwan Capsicum.





The next time you have capsicum lying in your kitchen; do give this delicious and smoky dish a try. Let us know how it turns out in the comments below.