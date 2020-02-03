Include Lemon Grass Oil In Your Daily Diet To Manage Cholesterol (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 03, 2020 18:07 IST
What comes to your mind when we say lemon grass? Surely most of you will be thinking of the exotic aroma we get in oriental cuisine. It is an important ingredient in any Asian food and also several cocktails and virgin drinks. Other than its gastronomic importance, lemongrass is a popular herb that has been used in ancient medical practices as it packs a host of healing properties. The lemongrass oil is extensively used in aroma therapy and combats fatigue, anxiety and body odour. Speaking about its health benefits, lemongrass oil helps in managing cholesterol.
Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora ND tells us, "Lemongrass oil contains a compound called citral. This is a potent antioxidant which helps in reducing cholesterol in the human body. This oil also has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effects which can be used as natural medicine to lower cholesterol. Studies suggest that this essential oil also helps manage diabetes very effectively."
It can be used in herbal tea. Adding two drops of the essential oil in warm water or to flower teas like chamomile or jasmine tea, may help reduce high blood pressure and bad cholesterol in the body.
As per Shilpa Arora, this herbal tea should be included in your diet on a daily basis. This will not only manage your cholesterol level, but also detox your body and aid digestion. This combination of cinnamon and lemongrass oil helps in keeping the bodies calm all throughout day.
Lemon Grass Oil is easily available in the market, but if extracting the oil at home is also possible. There are two methods of extraction, both are equally effective.
Prepare the lemongrass oil and keep it handy. All you need to do is pour a drop or two in your tea and salads and enjoy.