Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing multi-nation tour has seen a series of high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements across Europe and beyond. But his final stop in Rome, Italy, came with a brief informal interaction with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with an Indian childhood favourite. The video, which has been making rounds on the internet, shows PM Modi presenting a packet of India's popular “Melody” toffee to the Italian PM during their meeting in Rome.





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In the video shared online, Giorgia Meloni is seen holding the packet while smiling and saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… a very, very good toffee.” PM Modi, standing beside her, can be heard saying “Melody”, after which both leaders share a brief moment of laughter. Meloni later posted the clip on social media with a simple caption thanking him for the gesture. Moreover, the parent company of Melody toffee, Parle, also shared the video on Instagram, with a caption, “Sweetening relationships since 1983.”

Watch the full video below:

Parle-G Melody toffee has been a childhood favourite in Indian households. The toffee happens to have a caramel coating outside and a chocolatey filling inside.





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More About PM Modi's Italy Visit





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Rome as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour, which included visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. During his time in Italy, he held a dinner meeting with Giorgia Meloni soon after arrival. Moreover, the two leaders also visited the Colosseum, one of Rome's historic landmarks.