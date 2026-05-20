Summer mornings feel light, bright, and full of energy, making them perfect for quick and refreshing breakfasts. No one wants to spend too long in a hot kitchen, especially when the day starts early.





A simple breakfast made in just 15 minutes can keep you energised and active. Using fresh vegetables, cooling curd, soft paneer, and light spices, these recipes are filling without feeling heavy. Perfect for busy mornings, these ideas are easy, tasty, and feel completely homemade.





Also Read: Protein-Rich Moong Dal Lauki Tikki For Healthy Snacking

15-Minute Breakfast Recipes You Can Try

Curd Upma

A soft and cooling breakfast made with roasted semolina, curd, and vegetables, giving it a smooth and refreshing taste. Quick to prepare, it feels light on the stomach and keeps you comfortably full through the morning. Click here for recipe

Oat Besan Cheela

A healthy cheela made with oats and gram flour, mixed with vegetables and mild spices for added flavour. Serve it with mint chutney or curd for a light, protein-rich breakfast that is easy to digest. Click here for recipe

Suji Idli

Soft and fluffy idlis made without fermentation using semolina, curd, and vegetables. They cook quickly and taste great with coconut chutney or sambar, making them ideal for busy mornings. Click here for recipe

Poha Omelette

A filling mix of poha and eggs combined with onions, tomatoes, and herbs for a fresh flavour. This quick recipe keeps you full for longer and works well for hectic summer mornings. Click here for recipe

Paneer Vermicelli

A light dish made with roasted vermicelli, soft paneer cubes, and crunchy vegetables. Ready in minutes, it feels satisfying yet not heavy, with a squeeze of lemon adding extra freshness. Click here for recipe

Paneer Paratha

A simple whole wheat paratha stuffed with spiced paneer, offering a wholesome and filling start to the day. Cooked quickly on a tawa, it tastes best with curd or pickle and keeps you full for hours. Click here for recipe

Hung Curd Cucumber Sandwich

Creamy hung curd mixed with cucumber, herbs, and pepper makes a cool and refreshing filling. These sandwiches are quick to assemble and perfect for rushed mornings or a light breakfast. Click here for recipe





These quick and refreshing breakfast ideas make summer mornings easier, helping you stay energised without spending too much time in the kitchen.