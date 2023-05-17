Chikoo, also known as sapota, is a sweet fruit that is available in the summer season. Chikoo has a musky flavour and a grainy texture. In India, it is widely grown in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Talking about its health benefits, having chikoo can be really beneficial for us as it is loaded with vitamin A, iron, potassium, and copper. Since the summer season is already here, it's the best time to buy some chikoos and add them to your daily diet. We have listed down some tips for you to buy chikoo, and we will also explain how you can ripen raw chikoos fast.

Here're Some Tips to Buy Chikoo:

1. Check the Size

Chikoos don't come in one size; you can find them in small, medium, and big sizes. If you are planning on buying chikoo, ensure that you always check the size. Don't only go for the bigger ones because chikoos in bigger sizes sometimes tend to be less sweet and less juicy. Instead, take a mix of all three sizes to have a balance of flavours.





2. Check the Texture

Another factor to consider while buying chikoo is checking its texture. Use your hands to touch the covering of the chikoo and see if it's soft or stiff. The softer ones are generally ripe and juicier, whereas the ones with stiffer covering are not properly ripe. You can also gently poke the chikoo with your finger to understand the texture.





3. Smell It

Yes, you can smell chikoo and tell if it's ripe or not. Chikoos have a strong, sweet aroma that can be easily smelled. Even when you stand next to a chikoo cart, you can smell the heavenly aroma of this sweet fruit. However, not all chikoos have a sweet smell; these are generally the ones that aren't ripe. The trick is to sniff each chikoo before buying it. The ones that smell sweet are ripe and good for consumption.

How To Ripen Chikoo Faster?

You can make delicious chikoo shake with ripe chikoos. Photo Credit: istock

Not everyone is a pro at buying fruits and vegetables. There are certain factors that one needs to keep in mind before buying them. Similarly, to pick a perfectly ripe chikoo, the tips that we shared above can be helpful for you. However, if you end up buying unripe chikoos, you need not worry because we have got you covered. Here's how you can ripen chikoo naturally.

The best way to ripen chikoos faster is at room temperature. Just keep the chikoos in a basket and leave them at room temperature for a week. This way, they will naturally ripen and become soft.

Another way is to keep them in a place with more warmth, probably a room where there's sunlight. But don't keep them directly under the sunlight; keep them in a dark place with enough warmth.

Once chikoos have ripened naturally, you can store them in the refrigerator to keep them fresh and increase their shelf life.





We hope these tips were helpful to you. Do let us know your opinion in the comment section below.