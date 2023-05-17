We all know the importance of eating healthy but the real struggle is to identify the nutritious foods that you actually like to eat. And when you do, you willfully stick to the list of foods, making it easier to do the groceries and plan the meals ahead. In the process, we often tend to ignore a key rule of a healthy diet - moderation in all things. It stands true even for the nutritious vegetables we eat. While there are countless benefits of eating your greens, going overboard may affect your health negatively. Now, you must be wondering how to identify the vegetables that should be eaten in moderation. Don't get worked up, we have got your back! We have prepared a list of some everyday vegetables that you should consider eating in moderation. Read on.

Also Read: Overeating? Here's How To Improve Digestion And Keep Bloating At Bay

Photo Credit: iStock

Why You Should Not Over-Eat Healthy Foods?

Let's start with understanding what a healthy food is. According to the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), it is a diet that limits total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium intake and provides at least 10 percent of the Daily Value (DV) for the nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, iron, protein and fibre. But having these nutrients in excess amount may have several side effects on your overall health. According to a study, conducted by Loyola University Health System, too much of even healthy food like fruits and vegetables can lead to weight gain. "Weight fluctuates based on a basic concept -- energy in versus energy out. If your total caloric intake is higher than the energy you burn off in a day, you will gain weight. If it is lower, you will lose weight," the study states. Hence, it is important not to overeat fruits and vegetables to avoid weight gain and related health problems.

Also Read: Peel It! 5 Fruits And Vegetables You Should Eat Without The Skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Vegetables That You Should Not Over-Eat:

1. Potatoes:

Potato is probably one of the most commonly used vegetables in every kitchen. But did you know, eating too many potatoes can affect your health? It is a starchy vegetable, with high carbohydrate content. This may make it difficult to digest, leading to a feeling of bloating and uneasiness. The high glycemic index in the vegetable also causes blood sugar and insulin to surge instantly.

2. Green peas:

Much it, as is or add it to your rice, paratha or curry, a handful of green peas, adds a layer of taste and flavour to your meal. But there are some side-effects linked to the over-consumption of peas. One of the major concerns is the rising level of vitamin K in the body which may shed the body's calcium content and lead to excess production of uric acid.

Also Read: Weight Loss: 5 Interesting Ways To Include Peas (Or Matar) In Your Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Beetroot:

Over the years, beetroot has gained the popularity of being a potent superfood. It is high in nutrients and benefits our overall health. However, eating it in excess amount can have the exact opposite effect on people suffering from low blood pressure. According to research, published in the Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, dietary nitrate in beetroot helps dilate blood vessels, drastically decreasing the body's blood pressure levels.

4. Corn:

We love chomping roasted corn (bhutta), with some lemon juice and salt sprinkled on it. We also tend to add it to our weight loss diet thinking it to be super healthy and fulfilling. But do you know, it may actually lead to weight gain. While it is true that corn contains a good amount of fibre, the high dose of sugar and carbs in it make corn a food that may lead to weight gain and put you at risk for diabetes.

Also Read: 10-Minute Recipe: This No-Tomato Corn Salsa Is a Yummy And Healthy Treat

Photo Credit: istock

5. Cruciferous vegetables:

Greens like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and different types of saag contain almost every essential nutrient you need to add to a healthy diet regime. But eating these foods in excess can lead to bloating and digestion issues. Why? It is because of the complex sugar in the vegetables that takes time to digest.

Now that you have the list of vegetables handy, we say, plan your meal wisely and enjoy the benefits.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.