Acne is a common skin issue that most of us struggle with. It makes our skin sensitive, painful and itchy. People with sensitive skin struggle with frequent breakouts every now and then, especially in the summer season. There are many possible reasons for acne and skin breakouts that include hormonal changes, genetics, and most importantly our dietary habit. It is indeed true that what we eat affects our health and food plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin. If you too are struggling with active skin breakouts during the summer season, worry not. You can easily protect your skin by avoiding these five foods.





Here Are 5 Foods You Should Avoid In Summer To Protect Your Skin:

1. Mangoes

We understand that it's hard to beat mango cravings. Mangoes are almost everyone's favourite summer fruit. They are sweet, juicy, and tasty, and this is why one can never get tired of eating mangoes. However, eating too many mangoes might not be the best idea if you have acne-prone skin. Excessive consumption of mangoes can lead to high sebum release, which can clog your pores and lead to skin breakouts.

Mangoes can aggravate skin inflammation.

2. Spicy Food

Yes, most of us can't really have food without enough spices, but one should avoid having spicy food in the summer season. This is because our bodies are already heated up due to the rising temperature and spices produce heat in our body, which causes zits and rash on our skin. Instead have cooling foods for healthy skin in summer.

3. Oily Food

We droll over the aroma of fried foods like samosa, fries, pakodas. There's no doubt that they taste delicious but they aren't the best thing to be consumed in the summer season. Fried foods contain high levels of oil which may trigger acne breakouts. Ensure to cut down on your oily food intake.

Avoid having fried food in summers.

4. Sugary Drinks And Foods

Many of us depend on drinks like packed juices, aerated drinks, and sherbets to quench our thirst. These drinks are loaded with sugar which is not good for our overall health. Besides this, they also affect our skin. Excessive sugar consumption can aggravate acne and result in skin inflammation too. This is why you should limit your sugar intake to maintain healthy skin.

5. High Caffeine

Caffeine gives a rush of energy and many of us can't possibly start our day without having tea or coffee, which are loaded with caffeine. Too much caffeine consumption can slow down the delivery of antioxidants and nutrients in the body that help in the production of collagen, which is a component that helps in keeping our skin healthy.





Hope you find this information helpful. If you have extremely sensitive skin and frequent breakouts, we recommend you consult a doctor.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information