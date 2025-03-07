Name an Indian mithai loved by people of all ages. If your answer is kaju ki barfi, also known as kaju katli, we're on the same page! This festive delight, made from cashew nuts and milk, is the star of every Indian celebration. The best part? Kaju ki barfi can be easily made at home, and trust us, the homemade version will be even more delicious than the store-bought ones.





Also read: 10 Best Indian Dessert Recipes

How To Make Kaju Ki Barfi I Kaju Barfi Recipe

Blend cashews and milk in a blender until smooth. Transfer the paste to a pan, add sugar, and cook over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then continue stirring over medium heat until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan, forming a dough-like consistency. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly until manageable. Roll it out on a greased surface using a greased rolling pin while it's still warm. Flatten to about 1/4 cm (1/8 inch) thickness. Cover with silver leaf and allow it to cool completely. Once set, cut into diamond-shaped pieces. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Other than the classic kaju katli flavour, you can experiment with different versions of this beloved dessert by making small tweaks to the recipe.

Kaju katli is commonly served during festivals.

Photo Credit: Getty

Here are some exciting variations of kaju ki barfi you can try at home:

1. Kesar Kaju Katli

Give the traditional kaju katli a royal twist with a touch of saffron. This rich, buttery, golden-hued sweet is sure to satisfy all your cravings.

2. Rose Kaju Katli

A fusion twist on the classic, this version blends cashew nuts, milk powder, sugar syrup and fragrant rose essence. The result? A delicately floral take on an all-time favourite.





Also Read: Khoye Ki Barfi Recipe

3. Cranberry Kaju Katli

A perfect balance of sweet and tangy, this variation combines cashews with dried cranberries, nuts, cardamom and a hint of ghee for a unique, zesty treat.

4. Chocolate Kaju Katli

When chocolate meets cashew, you get the ultimate indulgent treat. For an extra decadent version, add a layer of dark chocolate ganache and a dusting of Dutch cocoa powder.

5. Strawberry Kaju Katli

Infused with the sweet and fruity essence of strawberries, this variation is a must-try. Want a lighter version? Skip the full-fat cream and use skimmed milk instead.