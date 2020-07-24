Here Are 4 Of The Best Rice Cooker Options To Reduce Your Cooking Time

The advent of technology has blessed us with a countless number of tools and appliances that have simplified our life on a daily basis. One such genius appliance is a rice cooker. Also called rice steamer, this kitchen appliance automates the cooking process by electronically-controlled heat level and cook-time, thus reducing the manual labour of a person. Additionally, the specially-designed mechanism helps the cooker keep rice warm for a longer period of time.





This genius appliance can also be used to cook various other dishes including khichdi, porridge, risotto and various steamed food items. Hence, a rice cooker can be considered an ideal addition to a modern kitchen.





We bring you some of our top picks from the wide range of rice cookers in the market, which might help you choose the right fit for your daily use.





Here're 4 Rice Cooker Options For You:

Brayden Rizo Electric Rice Cooker

If you are looking for an appliance that will make your cooking process fuss-free, then this option is just ideal for you. This product by Brayden Rizo comes with an auto-cooking option that switches off the power as soon as the rice gets soft and fluffy enough to consume.





Pigeon by Stovekraft Joy Rice Cooker

Another example of an easy-to-use rice cooker, this product can be an ideal choice for a family of 3 to 4 members. This rice cooker comes with a 'warm' and 'cook' indicator, which makes the cooking process smooth and easy. Moreover, it keeps food warm for up to 5 hours.





AGARO Supreme Pro Electric Rice Cooker

This rice cooker By AGARO can be considered as a value-for-money option for your kitchen. Along with the regular cooking, measuring cup and spatula, this product includes an additional steamer that will help you prepare delicious momos and idlis, whenever you want.





Panasonic Rice Cooker

Let's admit it- we all prefer appliances that can be used for varied purposes. Multi-purpose appliances not only save your money but also help you with space management in the kitchen. Hence, we bring you this rice cooker option by Panasonic. It comes with a steaming basket, idli stand, cooking pot and 2 dish separator pans, making this appliance ideal for various cooking purposes.



















