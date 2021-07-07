Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' is one of the fittest actors of our time. His fitness and lifestyle regime inspires people across the globe. If you follow him on Instagram, you will find the actor sharing his fitness and diet regime with his followers, every now and then. Recently, he took to the photo-sharing app to share a video featuring his super healthy, protein-packed breakfast that he is eating to tone up for his upcoming superhero movie 'Black Adam'.





As per the video, the breakfast spread consists of brown rice mixed with some steak and egg whites, and topped with blueberries. Besides he is also having brown rice oatmeal to balance his carb intake. "This is brown rice oatmeal that people usually eat with a spoon. But I make it really watery so that I can just drink it," we heard him saying in the video. Further explaining why he's having this meal, he said, "It's all for a cause...the goal is to raise the bar...so keep the fingers crossed." In the video, he further spills some details about the movie. And we just can't keep our calm.

On the work front, The Rock was last seen in a television series based on his life called 'Young Rock'. Currently, he is busy shooting for 'Black Adam' - an American Superhero film based on a DC Comics character of the same name.