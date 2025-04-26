Creamy, spicy and endlessly remixable - guacamole is timeless and has a fair share of fanbase. You can have it as a dip, spread or dressing for rolls, toast, tacos, salads and more. What if we tell you there's a desi version of the dish that can be a show-stealer at your breakfast? You heard us. We recently came across this dish called bananamole. Wait, do not raise your eyebrow! This is not a "bizarre food trend" that we stumbled upon on social media. Instead, it is a legit dish made with mashed banana. And if you explore a bit, you will find bananamole to be a perfect example of traditional cooking presented in the trendiest way possible. Hard to believe that? We suggest you go through the article before making any decision.





What Exactly Is This Bananamole?

This dish isn't sweet or made with ripe bananas. Instead, you have to get hold of raw bananas and boil them well until the fruit turns soft and mushy. Next, sprinkle onion, tomato, spices - basically everything you add to your classic guacamole - and mix to prepare a delicious spread for your bread or roti or tacos.

While bananamole is a very unique concept, the use of raw banana as vegetable is not new to the world of gastronomy. In India, raw banana kofta, mashed raw banana, raw banana sabzi et al have been an integral part of the cuisine. That's not all. Use of raw banana in cooking is common in several African countries as well. In Ghana, mashed raw banana - called 'eto' - is served with eggs or peanuts for a wholesome meal.





Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Bananamole So Unique?

Having raw banana in form of guacamole itself makes the dish very unique and a creative inclusion on the world food map. Besides, raw banana is cheaper than avocado and can easily be procured in any part of India. And the best part is, the dish is healthy and promotes the concept of zero-waste cooking to the best.





How To Make Bananamole At Home?

Here's a bananamole recipe shared by content creator Suvarna on her Instagram handle '@sulicious'. Let's take you through.





Step 1. Clean and cut a raw banana into two pieces and pressure cook until 4-5 whistles.

Step 2. Chop some onion, tomato, and coriander leaves.

Step 3. Peel the skin and pound the raw banana with mortar-pestle until you get a creamy texture.

Step 4. Add olive oil, black pepper, salt and squeeze half a lime.

Step 5. Add chopped onion, tomato and coriander leaves. Add some chopped jalapenos if you have.

Step 6. Mix everything together. And you have a creamy bananamole ready to be relished.

How To Serve Bananamole:

- You can toast bread, spread a generous amount of bananamole on it and relish.

- You can enjoy it as a dip with your favourite cracker.

- Roll it inside a roti and have it for a quick lunch.

- You can also try it with some rice instead of a desi bharta.





If this creative recipe idea has got your attention, then we suggest trying it at home the next time you crave guacamole. And yes, go as creative as you can with the dish.