If there is one thing that we Indians have in common, then it is the love and passion for food. It is this passion that has made Indian cuisine rich, extensive and extremely flavourful. From various exciting cuisines across the country to different food traditions that are passed on through generations - we have a lot to talk about food. And then, there are certain dishes that defines comfort for us, or as per Tamannaah Bhatia it can make us "feel like a goddess". Recently, the 31-year-old actress uploaded an Instagram post where she explained how she feels when she eats food on a banana leaf.





In her post, we can see Tamannaah all decked up in a traditional costume with a grand crown and heavy jewellery - just like Goddess. In front of her, she has the authentic South Indian meal, served on banana leaf. The South Indian meal comprised idli, dosa, chutneys, vada and more - each of which looked delicious to the core. She captioned the image, "I feel like a goddess when I eat on a banana leaf! It's easy to find, and great for the environment too! Going back to the roots one step at a time!" Take a look:











The tradition of eating food on banana leaves is extremely popular in South India. As per food experts, this food practice is considered sacred and is often used as a means of offering prasad to the Gods. It is also considered extremely healthy and environment-friendly. In South India, Onam Sadya is traditionally served on banana leaf.





Have ever tried eating on a banana leaf? Do tell us in the comments section below!