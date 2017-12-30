Here's How You Can Make Perfect Pasta
If you think that the formula behind the perfect pasta is just water and pasta, then you're highly mistaken! Very often, the simplest things in life turn out to be the trickiest of all. To ace the art of cooking the perfect pasta, you have to ensure that it's neither to mushy nor too chewy. To attain that perfect al-dente stage, a lot of other factors have to be taken care of. Fret not, we've got you covered. This piece can be a handy guide for people who are trying to master their pasta-making skills. So the next time when you have guests pouring in suddenly, forgo the pasta panic, bring these easy tips to your rescue and impress them with your culinary skills.
1. Always Use a Large Pot
Be it any size and shape, pasta requires enough space to move during the boiling process. Hence, it is very important to pick the right utensil at the time of boiling pasta. Always go for a roomy pot that allows the pasta to move around freely. If the pan is too small, then the pasta might stick to the bottom or sides of the utensils.
2. Add Salt
One of the crucial steps in making the perfect pasta is to add salt in it. And by adding salt, we don't mean a single tap of the salt shaker. Add at least 1-2 tsp of salt in a medium-sized pan should be added. Adding salt during the boiling process can give the pasta a flavour boost.
3. Fill The Pan With Sufficient Water
Apart from a roomy pan, you also have to make sure that the pasta is completely submerged inside water. The water in the pan should be of the level till it completely covers each and every strand of the pasta. If any strand is left sticking out of the pan then it won't get cooked well.
4. Add Olive Oil
Adding 1-2 tsp of olive oil in the water during the boiling process can prevent the pasta from sticking to the bottom or sides of the pan. It also adds a smooth texture to the pasta.
5. Keep Stirring
When the first boil comes, give your pasta a gentle stir. During the entire cooking process, you have to keep a vigilant eye on the pasta. Make sure that you're stirring it on regular intervals. Stirring will keep pasta-clumping at bay! Once the pasta is cooked to your liking, test the pasta's doneness using a slotted spoon or a fork.
6. Save a Cup of Pasta Water
Before draining the pasta, scoop out a cup of starchy water from the pan. This leftover water can do wonders to the final dish. It goes quite well with the sauces and makes sure that the pasta and sauces are well-coated with each other. Once this is done, add the prepared sauce of your choice and toss the pasta into it.
With all these handy tips and techniques, you can now easily master the art of making the perfect pasta! Put on the chef's hat and give it a try!
