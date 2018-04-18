Here's Where Shilpa Shetty Kundra Went For Her Foodie Date Night With Raj Kundra In Mumbai!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty went out with her husband on a 'healthy' foodie date.

The couple ate at Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty also had rice pudding with mangoes for dessert.

Shilpa Shetty went out with her husband and businessman Raj Kundra on a foodie date on Tuesday and enjoyed some mid-week treats. The actor, who has two healthy recipe books to her credit, is a clean-eating advocate and also follows the same in her day-to-day life. Shilpa regularly posts pictures of her healthy and wholesome meals, feeding us with inspiration to clean up our own meals. More recently, Shilpa even posted a video on her Instagram page, urging her followers to throw out refined sugar from their diets and switch it with natural sweeteners like jaggery and honey.

On Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty posted pictures of her date with her husband on her Instagram stories and we couldn't help but wonder whether it was really a 'binge' session as Shilpa claimed. Everything looked incredibly healthy, yet delicious. Have a look!



Doesn't that look awesome, especially the rice pudding with fresh mangoes? The restaurant that Shilpa ate at is Mumbai's Farmer's Café that is quite popular with health freaks. The pizza switched greasy cheesy toppings for an assortment of fresh green salad leaves, almonds, chicken pieces and cherry tomatoes on a whole wheat crust. The rice pudding with mangoes was obviously for her sweet tooth cravings.

Raj Kundra also shared some pictures of the couple's meal at Farmer's Cafe on his Instagram page. "A deliciously healthy lunch", said Kundra on Instagram. Have a look!

We have to admit, it's not our ideal binge meal! Regardless, all of this looks really good, doesn't it? Moreover, the meal definitely packs in a whole lot of nutrition. So the next time you are on a weight loss diet and want to eat out, you know where to go in Mumbai. After all, if this restaurant has been approved by Shilpa Shetty, it's certainly healthy enough for the rest of us!