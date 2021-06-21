The concept of becoming vegan is slowly gaining popularity across the world. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has brought back the focus on healthy, clean eating - a large number of people are choosing to go vegan. The plant-based diet involves cutting back on dairy products as well as other animal products such as eggs. Many Bollywood celebrities too have embraced the vegan diet, such as Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora. Businessman Raj Kundra too took to Instagram to share a post about turning vegan and making the change exactly a year ago on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Take a look:

"It feels good to be celebrating one year of being Vegan! Exactly a year ago I started my spiritual path on International Yoga Day of becoming Vegan and waking up at 5 am daily for meditation. This past year has brought calmness and clarity into my life. It feels good to be able to say my food is grown not born," he wrote in the caption of the post. The video was a face swap of Raj Kundra dancing to the popular Telugu song Butta Bomma.





The video was a hit with Raj Kundra's 1 million-strong Instagram fan following. It received over 53.4k views and thousands of likes. Users complimented him on achieving the important milestone, and also on the interesting video that he shared. His wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a vegan herself, is yet to react to the video.





There's no denying the fact that both Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are self-confessed foodies. Raj Kundra often shares similar foodie posts with his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The entrepreneur showcases his funny bone in hilarious videos featuring witty one-liners and wisecracks based around dishes such as Aloo Parantha and Kashmiri Pulao. Take a look:

We are still awaiting actress Shilpa Shetty's reaction to her husband's milestone moment! What did you think of the post by Raj Kundra? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.