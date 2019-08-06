SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • High Blood Pressure Diet: This Spinach And Chickpea Soup May Help Manage Your BP 

High Blood Pressure Diet: This Spinach And Chickpea Soup May Help Manage Your BP 

Your high blood pressure diet should be a mix of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. You should look for foods that are enriched with potassium.

Written by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 06, 2019 17:24 IST

Reddit
High Blood Pressure Diet: This Spinach And Chickpea Soup May Help Manage Your BP 

If you have high blood pressure, you should refrain from deep-fried, salty food

Highlights
  • Hypertension is a common cardiovascular disorder
  • High blood pressure patients should not have very salty food
  • Spinach is an incredibly versatile veggie

While it is absolutely okay to indulge occasionally, but if that becomes a regular affair, it may take a toll on your heart. According to recent studies, heart ailments are one of the biggest killers in the world presently. Not just the elderly population, many youngsters are also complaining about issues like cholesterol and high blood pressure. High blood pressure, as the name suggests, is a condition marked by elevated blood pressure levels. When the force of blood against your arterial wall is too high, it leads to a surge in blood pressure levels. The obstructed blood flow due to high BP may even lead to stroke. The normal range of blood pressure is 120/80, if your blood pressure is consistently on the higher end, you must consult a doctor and take the prescribed medicines. 

(Also Read: )


Hypertension Diet: Why Should You Have This Spinach Soup? 

Your diet too could play a key role in managing your high blood pressure and preventing spikes. If you have high blood pressure, you should refrain from deep-fried, salty and processed food. According to some studies, even high amounts coffee could take a toll on your blood pressure.

Your diet should be a mix of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. You should look for foods that are enriched with potassium. Why, you ask? This is because potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. When you take excess amount of sodium, you tend to disturb the water-balance of the body, which in turn exerts pressure on the blood vessels and lead to BP spike. Having foods rich in potassium, helps expel extra sodium from your body. Potassium helps you urinate and get rid of sodium overload. 

(Also Read: )

s5i43ovo

Your diet could play a key role in managing your high blood pressure and preventing spikes.

If you are looking for something heart, healthy and filling for your dinner, you can opt for this Spinach Soup with Chickpeas. Spinach is one of the best sources of potassium. Did you know 100 grams of spinach contains a whopping 558 mg of potassium? Spinach is also a good source of magnesium that helps relax muscles. Chickpeas, on the other hand, are teeming with good quality fibres that help promote healthy heart. Chickpeas also help facilitate digestion and weight loss. 

This soup is ideal for days where you are looking to eat light, yet craving some flavour. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. 
 



Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  High Blood PressureHypertension
Indian Cooking Tips: This Gatte Ki Kadhi Recipe Is Delightful Mix Of 2 Desi Favourites! (Watch Video)
Indian Cooking Tips: This Gatte Ki Kadhi Recipe Is Delightful Mix Of 2 Desi Favourites! (Watch Video)
Watch: How To Make Delicious Kheer Flavoured With Toddy Palm Fruit Pulp
Watch: How To Make Delicious Kheer Flavoured With Toddy Palm Fruit Pulp

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 