Breakfast is the first meal of the day, and it should be both healthy and delicious. A nutritious breakfast helps maintain our energy levels throughout the day. Many of us believe that breakfast should be packed with nutrients, yet quick and easy to prepare-especially during the morning rush, when we're juggling everything from packing children's tiffins to managing household chores.





While there are plenty of healthy breakfast options to choose from, cheela remains a popular favourite with a dedicated fan base. Traditionally made from a mixture of gram flour and vegetables, cheela has evolved into many tasty variations-like moong dal cheela, palak cheela, and oats cheela. Today, we're introducing a delicious and high-protein version: Chana Dal Cheela-a perfect combination of health and taste.





What Is Cheela Made Of?

Cheela is typically made with gram flour, red chilli, salt, and a variety of spices. Gram flour (besan) is made from roasted black gram and is naturally high in protein, which helps strengthen your muscles. Similarly, chana dal (split Bengal gram) is also protein-rich. By adding your favourite vegetables, you can further enhance its nutritional value.





Chana dal cheela is simple to prepare. All you need to do is soak the lentils overnight (or for a few hours), then blend them with ginger and green chillies. Add spices and salt to the batter, and you're ready to make cheelas. You can top them with chopped onion, tomato, and capsicum-or boost the protein content further by adding grated paneer.

Ingredients for Chana Dal Cheela:

1 cup chana dal





2 tbsp suji (semolina)





2 tbsp oil





1/2





tsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp coriander powder





Salt to taste





1/2inch piece of ginger





2 green chillies

How to Make Chana Dal Cheela | High-Protein Chana Dal Cheela Recipe:

Wash and soak one cup of chana dal thoroughly, preferably overnight or for a few hours.





Add the soaked dal to a mixer jar along with ginger and green chillies, then grind into a smooth batter.





Heat a pan. Pour a ladleful of batter and spread it evenly in a circular shape. Top with chopped onion, tomato, and capsicum.





Cook the cheela on both sides until golden and crisp.





Serve hot with green chutney.





So next time you're looking for a quick yet nourishing breakfast option, give this protein-packed cheela a try and start your day on a healthy note.