Cheela is one of those breakfast dishes that's both tasty and healthy. Traditionally made with gram flour and spices, it's not just delicious but also packed with protein. Gram flour is a protein powerhouse, which makes cheela the perfect meal to keep you full for longer, helping you avoid those mid-morning junk food cravings. Plus, it's great if you're trying to shed some pounds. A warm, satisfying cheela is ready in just a few minutes, and there are so many tasty twists on this classic dish. So, we've rounded up 10 protein-rich cheela recipes that'll make your breakfast both healthy and yummy. Let's dive into these fab recipes!





Here Are 10 Protein-Rich Cheela Recipes You Need to Try

1. Paneer Besan Cheela

Kickstart your morning with this protein-packed cheela! Simply mix gram flour with grated paneer to create a savoury pancake that's delicious and filling. Both paneer and besan are excellent sources of protein. Click here for the recipe

2. Moong Dal Cheela

Looking for variety in your diet? Moong dal cheela is a fantastic option. Just soak moong dal, blend it into a batter, add some spices, and you've got a tasty, protein-rich cheela. Click here for the recipe

3. Vegetable Cheela

This veggie-filled cheela is a quick and hearty breakfast option that's packed with nutrients. Just mix your favourite veggies with besan, and you've got yourself a nutritious meal! Click here for the recipe

4. Jowar Cheela

Jowar is a superfood that's incredibly healthy, so why not swap gram flour for jowar? Add some veggies for extra flavour, and you've got a cheela that's both healthy and tasty. Click here for the recipe

5. Palak Paneer Cheela

Start your day with this easy and quick palak paneer cheela. It's packed with protein and full of flavour-perfect for a healthy breakfast.

6. Ragi Cheela

Ragi cheela is a perfect balance of flavour and nutrition. Mix different veggies into a lightly spiced ragi-besan batter, and you've got yourself a wholesome breakfast treat. Click here for the recipe

7. Multigrain Cheela

This multigrain cheela is made from a mix of gram flour, oats, ragi, and semolina. Add some veggies, and you've got a super nutritious, protein-rich meal. Click here for the recipe

8. Mix Dal Cheela

Made with a combination of four different dals, this cheela is packed with protein. Add your favourite veggies and spices for a deliciously satisfying meal. Click here for the recipe

9. Sooji Besan Cheela

Sooji and besan come together to make this flavour-packed cheela. It's a great pick if you're craving something hearty, and it pairs perfectly with green chutney. Click here for the recipe

10. Methi Moong Dal Cheela

This one's a winner! With sprouted moong, methi leaves, and besan, this cheela is rich in protein and fibre. It's also diabetic-friendly, so it's perfect for everyone.





Try these protein-packed cheelas for a breakfast that's not only healthy but also super delicious. Your taste buds (and tummy) will thank you.