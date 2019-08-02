High-Protein Diet: Ditch Your Puri And Parathas, Try This Protein-Rich Ragi Roti For Weight Loss

Being an excellent source of iron, it helps keep risk of anemia away.

Think rotis and parathas and our first instinct is to check if there is enough atta or maida in our kitchen pantry. But did you know, not so long back, wheat was not a go-to-flour of every Indian household. The wheat fixation, according to several nutritionists is a very recent development. A big chunk of the country still uses millets like ragi, bajra and jowar in their day-to-day preparations. Ragi or finger millet is a treasure trove of health benefits. The wonder grain is gluten-free and teeming with many minerals. It has a beautiful coarse flavour and dense quality. If you find ragi too dense for your liking, you can mix it with wheat flour in the ratio of 7:3 and make breads or bake with it. It is loaded with calcium, and is helpful for managing diabetes. The grain is also a good natural source of vitamin D, which is crucial in strengthening your bones and teeth. Being an excellent source of iron, it helps keep risk of anemia at bay.







Ragi and its versatility has been en-cashed enough by the fitness enthusiasts in the market. From ragi cookies, to ragi chips and ragi ladoos, the supermarket shelves are loaded with many interesting offerings. In fact, you can even use ragi to make your daily chapatis! Try this ragi roti recipe and see its impact on your lifestyle. In addition to ragi, the chapatti also has the goodness of carrot, onion, curry leaves and coriander leaves.

What makes ragi so incredible for weight loss? Here are some possible reasons. Ragi is enriched with dietary fibre that helps fill you up. Fibre takes the longest time to digest, due to which you feel satiated for a longer spell of time. If you are feeling full, you would naturally not tend towards anything fattening, greasy or sugary soon after you are done eating, thereby reducing chances of weight gain.





According to Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, ragi flour lowers your blood sugar levels in the body by activating insulin. According to some studies, if blood sugar levels are stable, it regulates your cravings better.





Apart from fibre, Ragi is also a decent source of protein. Protein also takes a while to digest and induces the feeling of fullness. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin that helps prevent cravings. Protein also helps build muscle. More the muscle, lesser room there is for fat to deposit.





So try this ragi roti recipe at home and let us know how you like it. You can team it with dal, subzi or pickle of your choice.










