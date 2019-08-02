Monsoon Diet: Protein-Rich Lentil (Dal) Vegetable Soup To Stay Healthy

Protein-rich soup for monsoons

Rains give a welcome respite from the dreadful summer heat. But with a drastic drop in the temperature, chances of catching common infections also rise. Also, the rains breed more bacteria in air and soil that can lead to many health problems. It is even more important to take care of health during this weather and the most effective way of doing this is by eating the right foods. The nip in the air makes us desire for hot meals and beverages. Sore throat, runny nose is also common during this period. A hot bowl of soup any time of the day can do wonders for these problems and can also please our taste buds.





Here's a recipe of a full-of-health lentil vegetable soup that makes for a wholesome meal and will also help you recover when you are feeling under the weather. Masoor dal or red lentil is full of dietary fibre and proteins. This dal is also a low glycemic food, which is great for keeping blood sugar level in check.Masoor dal is mixed with nutritional vegetables like carrots, beans, celery and ginger - foods that contribute in building immunity and maintaining good health.





Manjula Jain, a food vlogger specialising in authentic vegetarian food, shared the recipe of this soup on her YouTube channel, 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Watch the recipe video here and do try this easy-to-make soup at home.





Lentil Vegetable Soup Recipe -



