High-Protein Diet: How To Make Chatpata Hara Chana Chaat At Home (See Video) 

In India, we rely on legumes and lentils for a massive chunk of our protein intake. Dals, chana, rajma are part of our lunch every other day. The fact that all legumes are so versatile makes sure we are never really bored of them. People who are on a high-protein diet can make use of this versatile nature of these legumes to make delicious snacks. Green chickpeas or hara chana, also known as cholia, is one such legume that may not be as popular as its cousin (kala chana), but is one treasure trove of health that you must include in your diet. They are super rich in vitamins C, E, K and B-complex. The yummy hara channas can be added to curries, stews and salads.





In this sumptuous recipe shared by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', she uses the lovely legumes to make a chatpata chaat. The chaat is ideal for those untimely food cravings. Do not let the hunger pangs break you. This chaat is super easy-to-make, and needs only a handful of ingredients. A cup of sookha green chana soaked in warm water, finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and some masalas- that is all you need to make this stellar snack. High in protein and fibre, this snack helps keep you full for long and prevents cravings. If you are feeling satiated, you are very unlikely to binge on other fattening foods and thus make way for healthy weight loss.





Try this delicious recipe, and let us know what you think of it.



(Also Read: Weight Loss: This High-Protein Breakfast Recipe May Help You Shed Kilos (Video))













