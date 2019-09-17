How To Make UP-Style Matar Or Matra Chaat At Home (Watch Video)

Here's a recipe of the lip-smacking dish

There is something about Indian street food that has attracted travellers since time immemorial. Uttar Pradesh boasts of an array of delicacies that'll leave you tantalised and craving for more. From milky malaiyyo to tokri chaat and Thaggu ke ladoo, UP's street food fare is a vibrant and quirky mix. One of our most beloved chaat delicacies from Uttar Pradesh is Matar or Matra Chaat. A fiery mix of boiled peas mixed with onion, ginger, coriander, lemon juice and roasted Indian spices, Matra Chaat is a sensation across North India. Here's a recipe of the lip-smacking dish by famous food vlogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain.







The recipe posted on the YouTube channel Manjula's Kitchen is an ideal for days you are cravings something nice and nutritious. Since nothing in this recipe is deep-fried, you can safely include this chaat in your weight loss diet. It is not high in calories and is decently rich in protein and vital antioxidants. Matra, or white pea beans, look just like chickpeas; you can find them in any local Indian grocery store. Some other ingredients you would need for the recipe are cumin seeds, green chillies, tamarind pulp, lemon juice, black pepper, salt and some sugar. If you are off sugar, you can exclude sugar from the recipe.







Watch: Here is the recipe video of Matra Chaat. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









