High Protein Diet: This 4-Ingredient Smoothie May Help Knock Off Those Extra Kilos 

Smoothies are all the rage in the world of health and nutrition, and there is a good reason why you should consider making it a part of your weight loss diet too. Weight loss is all about smart choices, smoothies are yummy, filling and can be as healthy as you want it to be; therefore, it is perhaps one of the smartest additions you can make to your weight loss diet. Now before you go to the internet to look for healthy smoothie recipes, we'd like to brief you about the role of protein in your diet. Protein helps induce the feeling of fullness; if you feel full you are much less likely to binge. This way you do not only lose weight quicker, but also sustain it better. Therefore, when you are choosing your smoothie, make sure it is dense in protein and fibre.





This 4-ingredient almond and banana smoothie packs all the essentials to facilitate your diet. Why you ask? Have a look at the ingredients here:











1. Almonds: In addition to being loaded with omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin E, almonds are a good source of protein too.





2. Flaxseeds: The nutty seeds are touted to be one of the most good quality plant-based protein. Did you know 100 grams of flaxseeds contains 18 grams of protein? Flaxseeds are replete with fibres too.

3. Banana: The mushy fruit is an incredible source of fibre, which takes the longest to digest. Since it stays in your system for so long, you also keep yourself from mindless eating.





4. Yogurt: Yogurt is made with milk, which is often dubbed as a complete food owing to its dense nutritional profile. Yogurt is loaded with protein. Additionally, it is also packed with calcium, iodine, potassium, phosphorus and vitamins B2 and B12.





How To Make Almond And Banana Smoothie:





• Half banana





• 5-6 almonds





• Half a teaspoon flaxseeds





• One bowl of yogurt





Method:





1. Take a blender, put the yogurt, banana, almonds and flaxseeds and give it a nice mix.





2. Blend well, until the mix is smooth and creamy.





3. Transfer to glass, garnish with chopped almonds.











The smoothie is best to be consumed first thing in the morning; you can also take this post workout. Since it is so high in protein, it will help recover the muscle loss.













