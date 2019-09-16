High Protein Diet: This Low-Fat, Low Carb Paneer Tikka May Be Ideal For Your Cravings 

You can tuck into it raw and use paneer in a number of preparations.

In the world of cheese, cottage cheese enjoys a unique popularity. Cottage cheese, or paneer, is one of the oldest foods known to Indian subcontinent. Packed with vital minerals and vitamins, paneer is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. A lot of you must be aware of paneer's high calcium content. Hundred grams of paneer contains 83mg amount of calcium. Calcium is immensely beneficial for your bones and teeth. In addition to calcium, paneer is also an incredible source of protein. If you are on a weight loss diet, you must supplement your diet with ample protein. The macronutrient helps control cravings. It helps keep you full for a longer while, which further prevents you from gorging into anything fatty and fried that comes your way. This further helps achieve your weight loss goals. Vegetarians often find themselves in a spot whenever they are looking for good quality protein sources. Paneer could prove to be an incredible protein-rich addition to your vegetarian diet. You can tuck into it raw and use paneer in a number of preparations.





One of the most loved paneer preparations of all times is a paneer tikka. The starter is a staple across all parties. And, guess what? You can make it at home too! Yes, we know what you are thinking, how could you include the savoury snack in your diet? But it is true. Tikkas are much healthier than your fried snacks as they save you many calories. It is imperative that you make your tikkas diet-friendly. Make sure you keep the grease quotient low and use fresh paneer and vegetables. Try not to order tikkas from outside, as one can never be sure of the ingredients used.

This recipe of Microwave paneer tikka is something you could treat yourself with after a long gruelling day. It is okay to have cravings, but that does not mean you go on eating whatever you feel like. That also does not mean you need to eat all things bland and boring all the time. In this recipe, you get a low-carb and low-fat treat clubbed into one. Oozing with juicy flavours and spices, this delish snack is sure to make dieting fun. You can leave the food colouring.





