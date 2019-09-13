Weight Loss: This Protein And Fibre Packed Salad Is Sure To Aid Your Weight Loss Plan

Full of fresh flavours, this salad is an eclectic mix of gram bean sprouts, carrots and cucumber

Weight loss is no cakewalk. It requires an enormous amount of discipline, a healthy diet, and workout regime. Many people often start a diet but are unable to sustain it for too long. What if we tell you that it's okay to flounder at times. It is always advisable to start gradually. The fad diets may seem luring, but not all of them are made for your body type. Small steps like starting the day with warm water, supplementing your diet with seasonal fruits and veggies, and snacking healthy may go a long way in aiding your weight loss goals. Your diet plays a crucial role in healthy weight management. But when you are planning your diet, you must understand the value of all nutrients in your bowl.





Both protein and fibre play an intrinsic role in managing weight loss. Protein helps fill you up. It also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin and curbs cravings. If you crave less, there are fewer chances of you inclining towards fried and fattening foods. Fibre takes the longest to digest. Since it stays in your system for a while, you feel full and keep from bingeing. If you are eating in a controlled manner, you are much likely to lose weight quickly.





Also Read: Weight Loss: This Amla-Based Power Drink May Help You Shed A Few Kilos





Both protein and fibre play an intrinsic role in managing weight loss.

You could include this bean sprout salad in your diet, if you are looking to tuck into something healthy and yummy. Full of fresh flavours, this salad is an eclectic mix of gram bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber and spring onions. Sprouts are an excellent source of plant-based protein and carrots are packed with good quality fibres and antioxidants. About 96 percent of cucumber is water. Yes, you heard us; the veggie is all water and nutrients. Cucumber also contains only 16 calories per 100 grams serving. Add that extra zing to the salad with the slight pungent flavour of spring onions. The crunchy veggie is also a storehouse of vitamins and minerals. For the dressing, you would need some oil (preferably olive oil), fish sauce, vinegar, garlic and green chillies. If you happen to be a vegetarian, you can do away with fish oil.





Also Read: 11 Best Sprouts Recipes: From Salads To Jalfrezi And More





You can have this salad for lunch as well. This recipe is ideal for days when you are in no mood to cook. Just toss the ingredients together in the dressing, give a good stir and your salad is ready! Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



