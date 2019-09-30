High Protein Diet: This Masoor Dal Salad Is Sure To Amp Up Your Weight Loss Diet 

Protein is called the building block of life

Indians and their love affair with dal need no description. Our kitchen pantry is always filled with a wealth of dals. From moong, urad, masoor to chana, we are so heavily dependent on our lentils that it's hard for us to imagine a whole meal without them. And why not, if we take into account how versatile these lentils are, we'll probably understand why we just cannot do without them. From curries, pakodas and kebabs to halwa - you can make a variety of delicacies using dal. Lentils also make for a nice salad ingredient. Lentils are a good source of plant-based protein. If you are into fitness, you would be aware of the importance of protein in your life. Protein is called the building block of life; it helps build muscles and also carry out several important hormonal functions. Consuming protein-rich foods are helpful in keeping you satiated. If you are full, you would not tend towards fried and fattening foods shortly after you have had your meal.







High Protein Diet: Lentil And Charred Broccoli Salad For Weight Loss







Almost every ingredient used in this lentil and charred broccoli salad could contribute to sustainable weight loss. The salad is a healthy blend of protein and fibres. Fibre takes the longest to digest and makes you feel full. Here are the ingredients used in the salad that may prove to be a game-changer for you:

1. Masoor Dal: Masoor dal is a source of good quality of protein. A cup of masoor dal contains about 15 grams of dietary fibre and about 17 grams of proteins.





2. Broccoli: Broccoli is packed with fibre. In a study published on September 22 PLOS Medicine, researchers found that soybeans, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and leafy greens assisted weight loss the best among all vegetables.





3. Black beans: Black beans, like all legumes, are teeming with fibre. In addition to weight loss, fibre also promotes heart health.





4. Papaya: Papaya is very low in calories. Additionally, papaya has a good amount of water and fibre, which helps keep you satiated.





The recipe also makes use of potatoes. Potatoes are usually packed with carbohydrates, and many people who are on a weight-loss diet prefer not to have potatoes. You too can rule out the tuber from the salad; however, in small quantities, potatoes are of no harm. They are, in fact, super nutritious.















