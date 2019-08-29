High-Protein Diet: This Oats and Chicken Porridge Is A Hearty Mix Of Health And Wholesomeness 

Oats and chicken are counted among the best sources of dietary protein

Highlights Protein is a crucial component for weight loss

Weight loss does not mean you need to eat all things bland and boring

Protein helps inducing the feeling of fullness

Breakfast is often touted to be the most important meal of the day. It helps you rejuvenate and gets you started for the day. Skipping breakfast may make you feel drowsy and also prompt you to binge all things fatty, fried and sweet before you sit down for lunch. A satiating breakfast could help you hold back from mindless eating; if you feel full, you are much less likely to munch into anything that comes your way, further preventing unnecessary weight gain. Several weight-loss experts and nutritionists often advise eating breakfast that is high in protein content. Ever wondered why? What is it about the nutrient that makes it so crucial for healthy and sustainable weight loss? Protein is the building block of life. Since it takes a while to digest, it helps induce a feeling of fullness, thus aiding weight loss. Protein also supposedly regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin and checks cravings.





There are various protein-rich foods that you can add to your diet every day. Oats and chicken are counted among the best sources of dietary protein. In this oats and chicken porridge recipe, you get the best of both worlds, in the most delish avatar.





Oats are an incredible source of protein and fibre. Fibre takes the longest to breakdown and digest. The soluble fibre eases digestion and a healthy digestive system is key for effective weight loss. Oats are also enriched with many nutrients and vital minerals. Being a good source of potassium, oats also help in keeping the heart-healthy. Dubbed as one of the most popular 'breakfast foods' across the globe, oats are exceptionally versatile in nature as well. You can include them in smoothies, shakes, porridges, cereal bowls, cakes and crumbles!





Whereas, chicken is one of the best sources of lean protein. Bangalore-based Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant, Shalini Manglani tells us that chicken is a white meat like fish, which has lesser fat quotient and hence can be used instead of red meat in a weight loss plan. It is advisable to use farm-raised chicken. Make sure you do not overdo the quantity of chicken.





The healthy and wholesome one-pot meal is ideal to kick-start your day on a healthy note. Do you have any more interesting weight loss recipes to share? Do write to us in the comments section below.









