High Protein Kheer, Anyone? This Daliya Kheer Is An Absolute Stunner!  

No matter where you are, or what you are doing, a bowl of kheer is always a good idea. Fortunately, or unfortunately, we get kheer only on special occasions or festive days, but if you learn how to make one - maybe you do not have wait for these occasions after all. You can just whip up one, whenever you feel like. Kheer is one dessert that the whole country is obsessed with - perhaps, this is why we find the versions of the same dessert across India, kheer, payesh, payasam, payoxh, phirni, gil-e-firdaus are all a kind of milk pudding prepared in somewhat similar ways, however the ingredients and consistency may vary a bit.





When we think of kheer, we immediately start thinking of the quintessential rice and milk dessert, whereas, there is actually no end to the kind of things you can add to your kheer. So think beyond rice, look around and your kitchen will never stop surprising you. Something like a daliya or broken wheat can also be used to make into a delicious kheer, and trust us daliya in this avatar will find more takers than you ever expected.





Daliya also known bulgar wheat is a healthy superfood often used to make breakfast porridges. It is replete with fibre and antioxidants that could do wonders for your health. Fibre takes a while to digest, hence it helps you keep full for a longer period of time. If you feel full you do not feel the urge to binge and thus refrain from overeating. If you eat in controlled portions, you significantly cut your chances of putting on excess weight. Dalia also ensures steady inflow of vital nutrients and minerals to your system.





A salient feature of this kheer is that it does not use sugar. Yes, you heard us, instead of sugar this healthy variety of kheer uses jaggery. Further adding more richness to the kheer is ghee, raisins and cashew. The cardamom powder helps make the delightful dessert even more fragrant.





Here is the step-by-step recipe of how to make gehun ki kheer or daliya kheerat home.





Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







