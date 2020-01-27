Move Over, Chawal Ki Kheer! Try This Delicious Mooli Ki Kheer At Home (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Radish helps to cleanse our liver and stomach

Radish Kheer has richness of kheer and benefits of mooli

Thus high in fibre vegetable improves immunity

What is the most common dessert of India? It's kheer! It is also called payasam/payasa in the southern part of India, payesh in Bengal and payok in Assam. Loaded with sweetness and enriched with the goodness of milk, fruits and nuts, this Indian dessert is a treat to every taste bud and an indispensable part of any celebration or festivity. Kheer is mostly made out of rice and vermicelli (Sewaiyan). But today, people experiment a lot with kheer and one of such is radish kheer (mooli ka kheer). Here, with the richness of kheer, one also gets the benefits of mooli (radish).











Radish has several health benefits. It helps to cleanse our liver and stomach. Moreover, this high in fibre vegetable improves immunity, works great for heart, controls blood sugar and keeps us hydrated.











Here's The Recipe For Radish Kheer (Mooli Ka Kheer)

Ingredients:

Radish- 4 (grated)





Milk- 1 litre





Almonds- 7-8 (sliced)





Cashew- 8-10 (broken)





Raisin- 10-12





Cardamom- 4-5 pieces





Grated dry coconut- 2 tbsp





Bay leaves- 2





Jaggery powder- 1 cup (may be some more as per taste)





Ghee- 2 tbsp





Saffron- 1 pinch





Salt- 1 pinch











Preparation

Steam the grated radish in hot water, strain it well and let it dry for some time; keep it aside.





Take a sauce pan, boil the milk for five minutes with bay leaves and crushed cardamom.





Take some milk from the pan in a cup and mix the saffron and keep aside.





Put ghee in a frying pan and saute the radish till it gets light brown in colour.





Put the sautéed radish in the milk and stir it continuously, till it gets boiled well.





Once you see the radish is boiled and the milk has reduced to a bit thicker consistency, put the saffron mixed milk in the pan and stir again.





Meanwhile, fry the cashew nut and raisin in ghee till its light brown in colour.





Now, put the cashew, raisin, sliced almond and grated coconut in the saucepan and stir everything for 2-3 minutes.





When you feel the kheer has got its desired consistency, put the jaggery powder and a pinch of salt and mix.





If you want, you can use white sugar instead of jaggery powder and add two scoops of milk powder in the kheer (milk powder enhances the flavour).











Finally, the delicious and healthy 'Mooli ka Kheer' is ready to be served. You can have the kheer hot as well as cold. Enjoy!











