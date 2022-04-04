After the morning madness is over, we can finally sit back and relax with a cup of chai in our hands. In your free time you could be scrolling through your phone, reading the newspaper or even sitting and chatting with a friend. But then, suddenly, your mind starts worrying about what to make for lunch?! And then the same cycle of chores begins again. While there are many quick and easy recipes to make for lunch, you might not be able to decide on what to cook. So, if this is the situation you are in right now, fret not; we have just what you need. Here we bring you some easy and high-protein soya recipes that can be made for lunch instantly!





Soy is one of the most widely consumed plant proteins, and a variety of soy products, such as tofu, soy milk, and soy nuggets, are available. In recent years, these products and other soy-based recipes have gained popularity since they are high in proteins. As per the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 gms of soya chunks or nuggets contain 52.4 gms of protein. This is why many experts also recommend including soya in your regular diet to get the most nutrition out of it! For the same, here we bring you some soya-based lunch recipes that you must add to your menu.

Here Are 7 High-Protein Soya Recipes

Over the years, soya chaap has won many people's hearts, which is why a soya chaap curry is our top recommendation for you! This recipe will teach you how to easily make a restaurant-like soya curry at home. The best part is that this recipe uses everyday ingredients and masalas! Find the recipe here.

The Soya Do-Pyaaza recipe includes two whole onions. Aside from that, baby onions or green onions can be included in the recipe as an interesting touch. This tasty and healthful meal can be made with either soya granules or soya nuggets! Click for the full recipe here.

This thick, chewy, and fiery meal is a must-try! It's quite simple to make at home. All you'll need are soya nuggets, which can be found in almost any grocery store. Then just boil it in water to soften it. To finish the dish, mix it with spices and sauces. Here is the recipe.

This Soya Uttapam recipe includes soya flakes in the batter, making the entire dish high in protein. Aside from that, this Uttapam is made using simple rice flour and sooji batter, making it chewy and crunchy.

5. Soya Pulao

We all know that pulao is one of the easiest dishes to make. This time, give your regular vegetable pulao a delicious and healthy twist by adding soya chunks to it. All you need to do is soften the soya chunks and mix them with veggies before cooking the pulao. Enjoy this with a side of raita. Click here for the recipe.

6. Soya Stir Fry

This stir fry, made with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of masalas, will quickly become your favourite. This meal is simple to make at home with everyday ingredients and served with roti or steamed rice. Here is the recipe.

7. Soya Bhurji

The spiciness of this soya bhurji makes it a must-try. It's one of the simplest bhurji recipes you'll find. First, soak soya granules or grate soya pieces, then mix them in a pan with cumin, chillies, and spices. Finally, pair it with roti and relish. Try this recipe today.





Make these delicious high-protein soya dishes for lunch. Let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below!