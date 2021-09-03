Soya bean is one underrated plant that needs to be given the recognition it deserves. The soya bean plant is widely used for the beans it gives, which are extremely versatile and highly beneficial for the body. Soy milk, tofu, soya sauce, soya chunk, tempeh are just a few of the food ingredients that we use in our lives that are extracted from soya beans. It is an excellent source of vitamin B and proteins. As a matter of fact, Indians love soya beans! They use it in the form of soya chunks, soya keema and soya chaap, and love to make dishes out of it.





For the uninitiated, Soya chaap is a kind of vegetarian meat that resembles the texture of chicken but is actually made of soya beans. This interesting ingredient tastes delicious when it is cooked, in the form of soya chaap curry, soya chaap roll and more. However, soya chaap is not easily available in the market, which makes it hard for soya chaap lovers to enjoy this all the time. Fret not, we have come to your rescue. We have found a simple way you can create soya chaap at home! Now you won't have to wait whenever you crave soya chaap.





Soya chaap curry tastes great with roti.

How To Make Soya Chaap At Home:

You'll need soya bean, soya chunks, maida, water and salt to prepare soya chaap. The dough will be created out of these ingredients. You would also need some ice cream sticks, the dough will be wrapped around the sticks.





Start by soaking the soya bean overnight, then grind the beans into a paste. In a pan, boil soya chunks till they are soft and spongey. Grind the soaked soya chunks into a paste as well.





Add the soya bean paste, soya chunk paste, maida and salt into a bowl. Mix well. Add some water and start kneading the dough.





Once the dough is ready, roll it into a flat chapatti. Cut the flattened dough into long pieces. Take each piece and wrap it around the stick. Boil all the wrapped sticks till the dough is cooked. the soya chaap is ready! Now you can use them to make your favourite curry.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of soya chaap.





Now that you know how to make soya chaap, it is time to try out these making it at home! Tell us how they turn out in the comments section.