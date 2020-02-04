This Street-Style Aloo Chaat Is Made Without Using A Single Drop Of Oil (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Aloo kabli is nutritious

Aloo Kabli is a medley of hot, spicy, and sour taste

Aloo Kabli can be eaten guilt-free

Are you among those who crave for aloo chaat any time of the day but do not like to compromise on your health? Fret not; you do not have to compromise on health anymore to satisfy your cravings. Most of you must be thinking how that is even possible; how an aloo chaat can be made without deep frying them?! It is possible and that too without using a drop of oil - it is called 'Aloo Kabli'. This aloo chaat is Bengali's favourite - a medley of hot, spicy, and sour taste. Moreover, it is gluten-free!











Although it is hard to find this lip-smacking aloo kabli in North India, it is available in some stalls at CR Park (south Delhi). All you need is some basic ingredients like boiled potatoes, black chana, matar, tomatoes, onions and chillies. And the best part is that all the spices used in this chaat are made at home.











If you feel like having this nutritious chaat but don't feel like going till CR Park, then here's we bring you the exact recipe of the dish, which can not only satisfy your cravings but can be an appetiser recipe for your kitty parties.





Aloo Kabli Recipe

Serves: 1







Ingredients:





Boiled Potato- 1 (cut into small cubes)





Onion - half (finely chopped)





Tomato - one-third (finely chopped)





Green Chilli - 1 (finely chopped)





Bengal gram (Black Chana) - 2 tablespoons (sprouted)





Yellow Peas (Matar) - 2 tablespoons (soaked over-night and boiled)





Coriander - 1 teaspoon (finely chopped)





Lime - half





Tamarind pulp - 1-2 tablespoon





Black Salt - as per taste





For Aloo Kabli Masala:





Cumin seeds - 1 teaspoon





Coriander seeds - 1 teaspoon





Dry Red Chilli - 1











Preparation





First get the masala ready - take a pan, roast the ingredients well and grind it with mortar and pestle; coarser grind will bring out the authentic taste.





Now, take a bowl, put potato, onion, tomato, green chilli, black chana, matar in it.





Add the black salt, lime, and the masala and mix well.





Finally add tamarind pulp, coriander and mix well so that every piece of the potato is well coated with the masala and the tamarind pulp.





The amount of the tang and the spice can vary as per taste, because its chaat after all and everyone likes his/her chaat in his/her way.





Serve it in a disposable and eat. You will get the feel in a disposable or small paper bag.











So, if you are craving for a spicy chaat, prepare this delish chaat at home and relish without any worries!



















