Be it a slice of bread or tomato ketchup, a packet of chips or cheese spread - we purchase all these packaged food items from supermarkets or grocery stores for ease or convenience. Further, they are affordable and easily available too. But health experts and nutritionists often point out that these packaged products are quite unhealthy since they are heavily processed and industry-produced. They contain preservatives and other ingredients that may impact our health and prove to be detrimental in the long run. So, should we stop consuming packaged chips and dips entirely? Of course not! We can always recreate these recipes within our own kitchen too, just like this homemade cheese spread recipe.





Yes, you heard that right! It is possible to make cheese spread at home that is much healthier and tastier than store-bought ones. It requires simple ingredients that are readily available in our kitchen and needn't be purchased from the market. You can make a batch of this cheese spread recipe and pair it with bread, plain crackers, or even nachos or chips.





(Also Read: 5 Easy Homemade Dips To Pair Up With Your Favourite Snacks)

You can pair this creamy cheese dip with nachos, bread or crackers. Photo: iStock

The video of the homemade cheese spread was shared by popular chef Neha Deepak Shah, who regularly shares some amazing recipes on her Instagram profile. It has raked in over 15.3 million views and 619k likes since the time it was posted. Calling it a high-protein recipe, Shah wrote, "It tastes light, cheesy and is perfect for a cheese lover like me who wants to be healthy. You need only 10 to 15 mins to make this!"





(Also Read: Homemade Nutella Recipe: Make This Delicious Spread With Just 5 Ingredients)

How To Make Cheese Spread At Home | Healthy Homemade Cheese Spread Recipe

Homemade cheese spread requires a handful of ingredients that are easily available at home. The simple process can be even aced by beginner chefs. Chef Neha Deepak Shah said that this recipe yields about 320 to 350 grams of cheese spread. You can store it in an airtight container in the fridge, and the salt in the spread will act as a preservative, suggested the chef.

Ingredients:

For Chhena:

1 litre Milk

3 tbsp Lime Juice

2 tbsp water

2 tsp Salt

For Cheese:

150 g Hung curd

1 cheese cube (optional)

A little more salt

Method:

Bring the milk to a boil. Once it starts to bubble, add the lime juice and water to it. This will separate the milk and give you about 180-200 grams of chhena. Transfer the chhena to a muslin cloth to drain the excess water. Do not over-squeeze the chhena, else it will become like a paneer. Keep this aside. Take a blender and add the chhena to it. Also add hung curd, a little bit of salt and a cheese cube as an optional ingredient. Make sure the water content is limited, or else the cheese will become too flowy. Blend this mixture it 1-2 times to get a smooth creamy spread. Your creamy homemade cheese spread is ready! Store it in the fridge and enjoy.

You can even add coriander, pepper, garlic or oregano to the homemade cheese spread recipe. Experiment with this homemade cheese spread and tell us how you liked it!

Watch the full recipe video for homemade cheese spread here: