Nutella was created in 1946 in Turin, Italy by Pietro Ferrero, founder of the Ferrero company. Packed with the richness of selected hazelnuts and delicious cocoa, it is one of the most loved chocolate-hazelnut spreads in the world. Spread it on a slice of plain bread, top your cakes or waffles with it or pair it with fruits, this wonderful spread has the power to make everything taste more delicious. Don't you agree? While Nutella has fans all across the globe, it may also be unhealthy for most of us as it is high in calories and loaded with saturated fats and processed sugar. But what if we told you that you could make a healthier version of it at home with just 5 ingredients. Yes, you heard us.





In this recipe, roasted hazelnuts are blended to form a smooth paste and then combined with coconut oil, sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. This homemade version of Nutella is super easy to make and spells indulgence in every bite. And if you're wondering how long does homemade Nutella last? It will keep well for up to 4 weeks in an airtight container on the counter without storing it in the refrigerator. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.





Photo Credit: iStock

Homemade Nutella Recipe: How To Make Nutella At Home:

To begin with, we first need to roast the hazelnuts. Preheat your oven to 180 degree C, spread the hazelnuts on a sheet pan and roast them for around 10-12 minutes. Once done, allow them to cool. Now rub them with a cloth until the majority of its skin has been removed.





Add the hazelnuts in a food processor and blend for 5 minutes or until you have a thick and creamy hazelnut butter. Add the coconut oil and blend for another minute. Add the sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract and blend until fully combined. Transfer to a storage container where it will firm up slightly as it cools. Homemade Nutella is ready!





For the complete recipe of homemade Nutella, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.