The sheer variety of snacking items give us reasons to experiment more and eat more! Don't you think so? Be it late night hunger pangs or tea-time, the number of options we have in the snacking list is simply spoiling us more and more. And well, we have no complaints! From simple bread toasts to crispy bhajias, pakodas, mathis, nachos and many more, snacks surely know our weak points. And if that's not enough one can also experiment with the dips that accompany these snacks. Some snacks are incomplete without the choice of dips. For instance, can you imagine momos without red chutney, samosa without mint chutney, pita without hummus and much more? No, right? We can't either. A flavourful dip can instantly amp up your food without much struggle and hassle.





If you look around and explore, you will notice a wide range of dips available across the country. Some recipes are time-consuming and need to undergo the process of fermentation and preservation, while others can be made in a jiffy. For those looking for instant homemade dips, we have a surprise for you all. Here we bring you a list of 5 quick and easy homemade dips options that can be made in just 10 mins. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Quick And Easy Homemade Dips You Must Try:

Our Recommendations:

1. Low-Fat Hung Curd Dip

Let's start with the low-fat recipe, a curd-based dip that is devoid of both fat and calories! Here we bring to you a recipe that is sure to be a healthy welcome variation. The best part about this is you can churn out this recipe in just about two minutes using four of the most basic kitchen ingredients. Find the recipe here.

2. Yogurt And Green Onion Dip

Here we bring you another curd dip recipe. Common yogurt dips contain black pepper, salt, garlic and lemon juice. This recipe gives a slight variation by adding some sugar (1/4 teaspoon) and a garnish of green onion leaves as well. Click here for the recipe.

3. Nachos Dip

Nachos and dip combo is a popular snack choice for many foodies. Store-bought nachos are a bit unhealthy. Here we bring you a super easy recipe of making nachos at home. And wait, along with the ever so popular salsa dip. This recipe is an instant creation to complement the nachos. Click here.

Other Recipes You Must Try

4. Korean Cheese Dip

K-drama lovers, raise your hands! We have noticed a sudden surge in interest in Korean food among Indians, with many people even trying out recipes at home. And if you also want to do the same, we have got a recipe to let you experience the Korean flavours, right in the comfort of your home - with a simple Korean cheese dip to get you started. Click here.

5. 10-Min Mushroom Dip

Mushrooms, when cooked, turn soft, mushy and creamy, which is a great element to add to our dip. Mushroom is also rich in various nutrients, and is low in carb and fat content, making it worth adding in any meal. Click here for the easy-peasy recipe.





Try these recipes at home and let us know how they turned out in the comment section.









