Let's agree, fried chicken dishes are a hit among every non-vegetarian. From KFC-style fried chicken and fried chicken wings to stir fried chilli chicken, each and every fried chicken recipe spells indulgence with every bite. And the best part is all these fried chicken recipes are super easy and require just a few ingredients to cook. All you need is flour to make the chicken pieces crispy, oil to fry followed by some seasonings and it's done. Can anything be simpler than that? We guess, nothing!





In this article, we are going to introduce you with one such recipe, popularly acknowledged as chicken nuggets. Loved by all, this tiny treat is simply irresistible! Picture this: A plate full of fried chicken nuggets along with mustard sauce and some potato fries, aren't' you already slurping? Dipping hot and crispy chicken nuggets in a tantalizing sauce is indeed a pleasure to rejoice. So, if you are wondering how to make it at home, we have got you covered with this super easy and quick homemade chicken nuggets recipe. Let's get started!

Here's How You Can Make Homemade Chicken Nuggets | Homemade Chicken Nuggets Recipe:

To make this, take a large container, add all-purpose flour and season it with salt and pepper. Mix it well then break the egg into another bowl and whisk until it forms a smooth paste.





Then take another bowl and add breadcrumbs then take each chicken strip and dip it firstly in the flour, then into the egg and lastly coat it with breadcrumbs. Repeat it with the remaining chicken strips





Now, heat oil in a pan, deep fry the chicken strips one after another and wait until they turn golden to the perfection. Ps: If you are baking, brush the baking tray with some oil and bake for about 10-15 minutes, turning half-way through.





Your homemade chicken nuggets are ready to savour! Pair it up with your favourite dip and enjoy!





Click here for the detailed recipe of homemade chicken nuggets





Prepare this at home for your family and friends and let us know their reaction in the comment section below. Bon Appetit!



