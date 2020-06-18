Homemade Coconut Cookies With Whole Wheat Flour In Just 30 Mins! Get Recipe Here

Coconut cookies can be easily made at home.

Our daily routine of hot, pick-me-up tea is not complete without dipping crunchy biscuits into it and munching the tea-soaked delight with every sip. While there are scores of different kinds of biscuits and cookies flying off the shelves of stores, there's nothing better than homemade cookies for everyday bites. Store-bought cookies may have preservatives, extra salt, extra sugar, artificial flavouring agents and what not - all filling us with horror! Make healthier biscuits with fresh ingredients of your choice instead; and to get you started, we are sharing a recipe of delicious coconut cookies.





It's time to ditch those store-bought biscuits reeking of everything unhealthy - refined flour, refined sugar, artificial ingredients etc. You don't want to consume all of these every day. Make these coconut cookies with whole wheat flour (atta), brown sugar and homemade white butter. These cookies come with the goodness of eggs, oats and, of course, coconut, making your tea-time an enjoyable, guilt-free one.





Coconut, as we all know, is a highly nutritious food. Along with its nutritive properties, it lends a glaring creaminess and a great flavour to the cookies. Oats give us the much-needed fibre sans any cholesterol content, and eggs fill us up with energy-infusing proteins. For enhanced flavour, vanilla extract is also added to make these homemade cookies truly worthwhile.

Here is the complete recipe of coconut cookies for you to try making them at home.





If you are wondering you'll ever be able to take out time to make them, let us inform you that you just need half an hour in the kitchen to make your own cookies. In fact, you can also adjust the content of sugar according to your liking, or make them sugar-free, if you want to. Vanilla extract will sweeten it enough for you to love them anyway. You can skip adding processed butter and use only white butter churned out from milk at home. You don't even need yeast to bake the cookies; a pinch of baking soda will do the job just fine.





Freshly baked cookies, straight out of the oven, will tempt you and your family to join you and enjoy some memorable moments over a cup of hot tea and yummy homemade coconut cookies.







