Winter is here, and there's no better way to warm up than with a bowl of comforting soup. Among all the options, rasam stands out as a crowd favourite. This South Indian soup is known for its perfect balance of tangy and spicy flavours that go with any meal. While the classic rasam is made with tomatoes and tamarind (imli), there are tons of fun twists out there. One recipe that needs to be on your radar is Coconut Rasam. Picture this: a rasam that's tangy, spicy, rich and creamy all at once. That's Coconut Rasam for you! If you're a rasam fan, don't miss this one - it's like a cosy, warm hug on a chilly day.

Why Coconut Rasam Is Worth Trying

Coconut rasam is a game-changer. Unlike the traditional, thinner, tangy rasam, this version is richer, creamier, and packs a spicy punch. The secret? Coconut milk, combined with tomatoes and a garlic-spice mix, delivers a distinct, delicious flavour. The tangy tamarind kicks things up a notch, making it the perfect balance of light and satisfying. It's an amazing dish to serve for lunch or dinner when you're craving something hearty yet refreshing.

Is Coconut Rasam Actually Healthy?

Absolutely! Not only is rasam a healthy dish, but this coconut version takes it up a notch. Coconut adds fibre and antioxidants, making it a great pick for anyone looking to boost their diet-plus, it's great for weight loss! So go ahead, enjoy a bowl, and feel good about it.

Coconut Rasam Recipe | How To Make Coconut Rasam

This coconut rasam recipe comes from @mygardenofrecipes on Instagram. Start by grinding garlic, black peppercorns, jeera, and coriander seeds in a mortar and pestle. In a bowl, mash a boiled tomato and a small piece of tamarind. Add coconut milk, salt, haldi, a pinch of hing, and coriander leaves. Mix it all up! In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, dried red chillies, green chillies, small onions, curry leaves, and the garlic-spice mix. Saute everything, then pour in the coconut milk mixture and let it cook for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video here:

Looks tempting, right? Make this coconut rasam at home and impress everyone with your cooking skills!