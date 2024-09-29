Honey chilli potato has its own fan base. Potato slices pan-fried until crispy, then tossed in Indo-Chinese sauces - what could be better? Now, imagine enjoying the same flavours but with paneer as the key ingredient. Wouldn't that be amazing? It's a win-win for both potato and paneer lovers! Keep calm as we introduce: Honey Chilli Paneer Fries! This delicious snack offers an irresistible crunch in every bite and is perfect to enjoy over the weekend. Paneer lovers and fans of Indo-Chinese flavours alike will be delighted. Trust us, the flavours are next-level delicious. The best part? You can make these yummy fries in just 15 minutes!

What Are Honey Chilli Paneer Fries?

As the name suggests, these fries are made with paneer. The paneer is cut into thin slices, air-fried, and then coated with a honey-chilli sauce. The result is a lip-smacking snack that is sure to wow your taste buds. Whether as a snack with your evening chai or an appetiser for your next dinner party, we guarantee everyone will love it.

How To Make Honey Chilli Paneer Fries | Honey Chilli Paneer Fries Recipe

This delicious honey chilli paneer fries recipe was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Start by cutting the paneer into long slices. Next, add cornflour and salt to a large bowl, and coat the paneer slices in it. Air fry them at 180 degrees C for about 15-20 minutes and set them aside. For the sauce, heat oil in a pan and add grated garlic, soy sauce, chilli sauce, and honey. Mix well. Toss the air-fried paneer slices in the sauce, ensuring they are well-coated on all sides. Serve hot with a garnish of spring onions and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

How To Ensure Honey Chilli Paneer Fries Turn Out Crispy?

Honey chilli paneer fries taste best when they are perfectly crispy. To achieve this texture, slice the paneer evenly, preferably to a 1-cm thickness. Don't forget to pat dry the paneer slices, as this helps remove excess moisture. Finally, be generous with the cornflour - otherwise, your fries may lack that distinct crispy texture. And we're sure you wouldn't want that, right? So, keep these tips in mind!





Are you drooling already? Don't delay - try making them at home this weekend, and watch them become a family-favourite snack!