Lotus stem, also known as kamal kakdi (in Hindi) and bhein (in Punjabi), is widely used in Indian, Chinese, and Japanese food preparations. It is a powerhouse of nutrients and flavours and is used to make a variety of dishes, including curries and koftas. For the unversed, it is a root vegetable, has a crunchy texture and a sweet flavour like that of a water chestnut. So, if you're someone who likes to experiment with finer tastes and wants to upgrade their food palate, then this honey chilli lotus stem recipe is just for you.





In this recipe, fried lotus stems are sauteed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Honey not only elevates the flavour of this dish but also balances the spiciness. You can adjust the spice quotient according to your liking. Serve it as a snack or appetiser for your next dinner party and we are sure your guests will love it as much as we do. So, without much ado, let's look at the recipe below:

Honey Chilli Lotus Stem Recipe: How To Make Honey Chilli Lotus Stem

To begin with the recipe, first, wash the lotus stems thoroughly and peel them. Cut them into thin slices and dip in cold water. (It is important to slice them thinly or they would not turn crisp.) To soften the stem slices, put them in boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes. Once done, keep aside to cool down.





Next, blend the chillies to make a paste. In another pan, heat 1 cup of water and boil the whole Kashmiri lal mirch for 5-7 minutes. PS: Make sure to take out the seeds before boiling or it would become too spicy. Chop ginger, Thai red chilli and onions into thin slices and keep aside. Take a wok and heat half a cup of oil in it. Fry the lotus stems until they turn golden. For the complete recipe of honey chilli lotus stem, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.