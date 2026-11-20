Ahmedabad is serving up quite the pre-concert menu for Diljit Dosanjh. The singer will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21 as part of the Aura India tour. After looking at his Instagram Stories, it is safe to say that the actor is making the most of his Gujarat stop.





Sharing glimpses of his food, travels and local experiences with fans, Diljit is doing everything without missing a beat.





After exploring Gir National Park and visiting Girnar, Diljit has now turned his attention to one of Gujarat's biggest attractions: its food.

His latest Instagram Stories offers a colourful peek into a traditional Gujarati breakfast spread. The plate features local favourites, including khaman dhokla, handvo, fafda and jalebi, and muthiya served with green chillies.





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Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Diljit said, “Dekho, dekho. Humara breakfast toh dekho. Kya kar rahay ho aur kya keh rahay ho.”

The previous evening, the singer dined at a traditional Gujarati restaurant, where he tucked into an elaborate thali served with vegetables, dal, roti, papad and other regional preparations.





A glass of chilled chaas accompanied the meal, while mohanthal added a distinctly Gujarati sweet finish.





Along with the clip, Diljit wrote, "Experience the flavours of Saurashtra."

For a singer known for bringing Punjabi culture to massive stages around the world, this Gujarat pit stop is turning into its own cultural exchange — one plate at a time.





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And with a Gujarati breakfast, a traditional thali and plenty of local flavours already on the menu, Ahmedabad clearly has Diljit well-fed before the big night.