Don't we all like scrumptious fried chicken or crispy fish with chips, followed by a luscious dessert? Doesn't it sound delicious? Let's admit it, we all enjoy greasy and deep-fried foods. As we get closer to the weekend, our minds start to wander around all those crunchy and deep-fried delights. These snacks may satisfy our taste buds, but they can also be bad for our health, especially if you are following a weight loss diet. Don't be frightened! We have found a solution for you all. If you enjoy fried foods but hate their oiliness, an air fryer is the perfect option for you.





Also Read: Air Fryer Recipes: 7 Veg Snacks That You Can Make In Air Fryer





If you have an air fryer at home but don't know how to operate it, we are here to assist you. We'll show you how to cook meals in an air fryer. These tips are really simple to implement and will offer you with the same texture as deep-fried food. Take a look below.

Here're 5 Tips To Cook Food In An Air Fryer; Take A Look:

1. Preheat Air Fryer

Similar to an oven, an air fryer benefits from a brief preheating period. To do so, simply switch it on before adding your food to the basket. It's an easy step that plenty of people skip, but it may save your cooking time by a few minutes.

2. Use Minimal Oil For Greasing

Use only a small amount of oil. Air fryer foods use very little oil to crisp up. Excess oil will simply drop from the food and accumulate at the bottom of the machine, producing smoke. A slight mist of oil works the best.

3. Shake The Basket Halfway Through

Shake or turn over your meal at least once during cooking to make it nice and crispy all over. Some air fryers include a "shake reminder" function that beeps when the basket needs to be shaken. Set your own timer if you don't have one.

4. Don't Over Fill Air Fryer Basket

If you load too many things in your air fryer basket, the air will not circulate effectively and your food won't become crispy. If you're preparing a large batch of something, cook it in portions rather than all at once.

5. Use Foil Or Parchment Paper

To make cleaning easier for super-messy things (such as wings covered in a sticky sauce), lay them on a sheet of tin foil or parchment paper on top of the air fryer basket. The power of the hot air moving can cause the sheets to fly, so make sure the food is heavy enough to keep it from flying away.





That's all! Try out these tips while preparing your food in an air fryer. Let us know how they worked for you in the comments section below.









