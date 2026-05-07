Salads are often considered one of the healthiest foods on our plates. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre that support digestion, weight management, and overall well-being. Whether you are trying to eat clean or add more fresh foods to your diet, salads can be a great daily choice. However, eating raw vegetables is not completely risk-free if proper care is not taken. Poor washing, contamination, or incorrect storage can turn a healthy salad into a source of illness. Many people assume that raw food is automatically safe, but hygiene plays a crucial role. Clean handling, proper washing, and correct storage are essential to enjoy salads safely.





If salad leaves and vegetables are not cleaned thoroughly, they may carry harmful bacteria or parasites that can cause stomach infections. One such parasite is Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can lead to symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, bloating, and fatigue. Bollywood actress Saba Azad recently shared her experience of contracting a stomach infection despite eating mostly home-cooked food during a diet phase. She explained that even careful eating did not protect her fully, and the infection also caused unexpected weight loss. After her experience, she highlighted the importance of gut health and suggested washing salad greens and vegetables thoroughly using baking soda. This method helps remove dirt, pesticide residue, and possible parasites more effectively than water alone.





Also Read: Why A Refreshing Bowl Of Thai Som Tam (Raw Papaya Salad) Is The Perfect Summer Dinner

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Tips To Wash Salad Vegetables

Use a baking soda solution





Soak vegetables in clean water mixed with a small pinch of baking soda. This helps loosen dirt, pesticides, and germs.





Rinse under running water





Always rinse lettuce, spinach, and other greens under fresh, flowing water to remove surface contaminants.





Separate leaves properly





Do not wash leafy vegetables in bunches. Separate each leaf to ensure thorough cleaning.





Avoid soap or detergents





Never use chemical cleaners or soap, as their residue can be harmful if consumed.





Dry before use





After washing, gently pat the leaves dry with a clean cloth or allow them to air-dry to limit bacterial growth.

Tips To Store Salad Leaves and Vegetables

Store leafy greens in a clean, dry container lined with paper towels to absorb excess moisture.

Keep salad vegetables refrigerated at the correct temperature to maintain freshness.

Avoid storing washed leaves for too long and consume them within one or two days.

Do not mix wilted or spoiled leaves with fresh ones, as contamination can spread easily.

Use airtight containers to protect vegetables from external bacteria and strong food odours.

Eating salads can be highly beneficial for your health, but only when proper washing, handling, and storage practices are followed to keep them safe and nourishing.