When summer heat feels relentless, sometimes all you crave is something light, tangy, and instantly refreshing. That's where Som Tam comes in, a vibrant bowl of raw papaya salad that wakes up your taste buds and cools you down at the same time. Crisp, punchy, and full of bold flavours, this Southeast Asian classic is quickly becoming a favourite summer dinner in India too.

What Exactly Is Som Tam?

Som Tam, also known as raw papaya salad, is a dish made from shredded unripe papaya. It traces its roots to Laos, where it's considered a national treasure, and is hugely popular in Thailand. What makes it special is that it hits all five flavours in one bite: sour, spicy, salty, sweet, and savoury.





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During the peak summer season, think of Som Tam as the ultimate heat buster. Raw papaya has a high water content, making it cooling and hydrating. It's also light on the stomach, since there's no oil or cooking involved, but it also feels filling. Especially on the days when the heat has suppressed your appetite, this quick and easy salad feels zesty. It's the kind of dinner that won't weigh you down.

How To Make Raw Papaya Salad At Home?

You don't need hard-to-find ingredients to enjoy Som Tam at home.





Ingredients:

1 raw papaya (peeled and shredded)

10-12 cherry tomatoes (halved) or 1 regular tomato

2-3 green chillies (adjust to taste)

3-4 garlic cloves

Some roasted peanuts

3 tbsp lime juice (or tamarind water)

2 tsp jaggery

Salt or a splash of soy sauce (instead of fish sauce for vegetarians)

Method:

In a mortar and pestle, lightly crush garlic and chillies. Add tomatoes and gently mash them to release juices. Toss in shredded papaya and mix well. Add lime juice, jaggery, and salt/soy sauce. Finish with peanuts and give everything a good toss.

What Makes Som Tam Salad Perfect For Summer?

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Raw papaya contains enzymes like papain, which makes it great for digestion.

It makes for a low-calorie dinner, ideal if you want something light.

It's also rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Fresh, fibre-rich, and easy on the stomach, it's a gut-friendly dinner option for summer.

Sure, it's easy to make at home, but even if you can't, no problem. Som Tam is widely available at Thai restaurants across India. If you wish to make it more indulgent, pair it with some sticky rice or grilled chicken.





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One of the most exciting things about Som Tam is how customisable it is. If raw papaya is unavailable, simply swap it with raw mango, cucumber, or even pineapple. These variations completely change what's on your plate, making it one of the rare recipes you won't get bored with.