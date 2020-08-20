How To Keep Your Diabetes In Check This Ganesh Chaturthi: Expert Reveals

Individuals with diabetes need to take special care while indulging in festivities.

The festive season in India has taken off, with Ganesh Chaturthi fast approaching, the exchange of sweets and preparing homemade Modaks and mithais are among the endless tasks for every household. It is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in India. Relishing these foods during the 10-day celebrations will awaken the foodie in everyone and health restrictions and consciousness will take a backseat. However, this can be a daunting time for those suffering from Diabetes or those with high blood sugar levels.





Individuals with diabetes need to take special care while indulging in these festive sweets, To enjoy this Ganesh Chaturthi fearlessly, here are 5 tips to keep your sugar in check!





1. Controlling Portion Size And Timing

The key to effective diabetes management is controlling the portion size, the trick works best even when it comes to indulging those delicious modaks. Share the modak with someone. When offered sweets by someone, it may seem rude to refuse but taking half a laddoo or peda is an option. Eating at regular intervals will ensure that cravings are kept away. It is recommended to keep a 4-hour gap between desserts to avoid any surge in blood sugars

2. Opt For Healthy Sweets Made Of Natural Sugars Or Sweeteners

As diabetes is now a common problem among individuals, many sweet makers have consciously introduced the options of sugar-free modaks or sweets made from natural sugar. Although even natural sugar is not highly recommended for people with diabetes, it is a far better alternative to processed sugar. Hence look for sweets made of alternatives such as jaggery, dates or figs; jaggery is rich in Iron that also helps in cleansing toxins out of the body, while dates & figs provide the body with wholesome energy. So though alternatives still have sugar, they also have other nutrients which refined sugar does not.





3. Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle

Sticking to your usual routine as closely as possible will help. Do not skip your workouts, in fact, you may increase the workout intensity during the festive time to burn off the excess calories and tackle the sugar levels





4. Eat Healthy And Hydrate

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about sweets but also fried snacks that come as a savory treat when you visit friends and family. Opt for healthy snacks such as roasted makhana, peanuts, baked treats or grilled food, if available, instead of deep-fried ones. Similarly, drink plenty of water and other healthy liquids like buttermilk and soups instead of aerated sugary drinks.





5. Monitor Your Sugar-Levels Regularly

With lavish celebrations at home, it is likely that you may forget to monitor your sugar levels. Therefore, it is advisable to always check your blood glucose levels before and after the meals to monitor any fluctuations, especially during festive time. This will also give a fair idea if you must cut down on sweets altogether or reduce the quantity consumed for the next few weeks until levels are in control.





The fun and frolic of festivities shouldn't hamper your health adversely, so remember to keep your diabetes in check regularly to enjoy a hassle-free festive season!











About Author: Dr Tejal Lathia is a Consultant Endocrinologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital





